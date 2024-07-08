In brief Simplifying... In brief June 2024 has set a new record as the hottest month ever, marking the 13th month in a row of record-breaking temperatures.

This trend, linked to increased greenhouse gas emissions, is a stark reminder of our climate's ongoing shift.

This trend, linked to increased greenhouse gas emissions, is a stark reminder of our climate's ongoing shift.

Despite global commitments to limit temperature rise, experts warn that we'll continue to see new records unless we significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

June's global temperature set a record for 13th consecutive month

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:00 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the European Union's climate agency, has said that June was the hottest month ever recorded. This marks a year-long trend of global temperatures exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages each month. According to C3S, the month was 1.5 degrees Celsius above the estimated June average for 1850-1900, making it the 12th consecutive month to reach or break the 1.5-degree threshold.

Rising temperatures

Unprecedented heat linked to climate change

The global average temperature has risen by approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900, primarily due to increased greenhouse gas concentrations. This rise is attributed to record-breaking droughts, wildfires, and floods worldwide. Carlo Buontempo, the director of C3S, stated that this is more than a statistical oddity and highlights a large and continuing shift in our climate. He warned that new records are likely unless greenhouse gas emissions are curtailed.

Heat records

Warmest month in recorded history

June 2024 set a new record as the warmest month with an average surface air temperature of 16.66 degrees Celsius. This is 0.67 degrees Celsius above the June average for the period from 1991-2020 and 0.14 degrees Celsius higher than the previous record set in June 2023. This also marks the thirteenth consecutive month of record-breaking temperatures, a pattern previously observed during the El Nino event of 2015-2016.

Climate commitments

Concern over global warming

The 2015 United Nations climate talks in Paris saw world leaders commit to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, aiming to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. However, a permanent breach of this limit indicates long-term warming over a period of 20 or 30 years. Buontempo warned that new records are bound to be broken as the climate continues to warm, unless we stop adding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the oceans.