Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses US presidential election

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:12 am Mar 17, 202411:12 am

What's the story Former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of a "bloodbath" in the country if he loses the upcoming US presidential election, The New York Times reported. He made this caustic statement at an Ohio rally, where he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. Trump described Moreno, a Cleveland businessman, as an "America first champion" and a "political outsider." Moreno, who once called Trump a "lunatic" and a "maniac," now praises him as a "great American."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 US presidential polls are set to be a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, as they have already secured their parties' presidential nominations. This will be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years. In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, Trump emerged as the dominant force in the Republican campaign. Biden, on the other hand, encountered few challenges in the primary polling booths. The presidential elections are scheduled for November 5.

Trump's speech

Trump predicts apocalypse if Biden wins second term

In his speech, Trump painted a bleak picture of America if Biden wins a second term. "If I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath...It's going to be a bloodbath for the country," he stated. Trump promised a "100% tariff" on foreign-made cars, claiming that US auto production will only be protected if he is elected. He also expressed concerns about future elections, saying, "If this election isn't won, I'm not sure...you'll have another election in this country."

Allegations

Trump accuses Biden of posing a threat to Social Security

Further, Trump accused Biden of endangering Social Security, the economy of the country, and mishandling of the border and the migrant crisis. He also dismissed recent allegations against Moreno. Last month, there were reports that Moreno had an account on an adult website seeking "Men for 1-on-1 sex," which endangered his prospects for the election. However, it came out to be "part of a juvenile prank," per the Associated Press.

Race

More about Senate race in Ohio

In the Republican Senate primary, Moreno will face Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Senator Matthew Dolan. Trump's decision to support Moreno dealt a major blow to LaRose, who made several attempts to gain his support. LaRose had endorsed Trump for president just days after entering the Senate race, reversing an earlier stance that the state's election official should remain politically neutral. Separately, Trump dubbed Dolan a "weak Republican" (Republican in name only), comparing him to Mitt Romney.

Joe Biden

Biden attacks Trump over 2020 Capitol riots

Meanwhile, Biden continued to attack Trump for the Capitol rioting of January 6, 2020, for which he has been charged. Biden stated that the outcome of the November election is important for the future of democracy. The issue remains a threat to Republicans and Trump's candidacy. Furthermore, former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that he would not back Trump in 2024. In 2020, Pence declined to assist Trump in his attempt to overturn the US presidential election defeat.