No more 'normal babies' in Gaza: UN official

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:14 pm Mar 16, 202406:14 pm

What's the story The ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza has created a "nightmare" for mothers and babies in the region. Doctors have reported an increase in small, sickly newborn stillbirths and most women undergoing cesarean sections without proper anesthesia, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative for Palestine, Dominic Allen said, per AFP. Allen is particularly concerned for the one million women and girls in Gaza, including the 180 women giving birth daily.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after Hamas reportedly submitted a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the United States (US) amid Israel's ongoing aggression. The unrest in the Gaza Strip started last year after the terrorist group killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has claimed the lives of over 31,000 Palestinians so far.

Claims

Malnutrition, dehydration contribute to neonatal deaths

Allen claimed that malnutrition, dehydration, and complications were the main reasons for the rise in stillborn births and neonatal deaths. Since the war with Israel began, the number of complicated deliveries has nearly doubled, with mothers experiencing stress, fear, undernourishment, and exhaustion, he said. Additionally, caregivers often lack essential supplies for proper care. Allen has even seen cases where there is not enough anesthetic for C-sections, calling it "unthinkable."

Israel's move

Israeli authorities accused of blocking UNFPA supply shipments

According to Allen, Israeli authorities have either denied entry to some UNFPA supply shipments into Gaza or removed crucial supplies like flashlights and solar panels. He described the situation as a "nightmare" that surpasses a humanitarian crisis and becomes a "crisis of humanity...beyond catastrophic." While Israel defends its policies and calls on the UN to send more aid to the war-torn territory, reports from the UN and NGOs suggest that Israeli inspections are blocking essential items like food.

Impact

War's impact on Gaza's population

During his visit to Gaza, Allen observed that everyone he met appeared "gaunt, emaciated, hungry," and exhausted from their daily struggle to survive. The situation he witnessed while going through Gaza "really broke my heart." He recalled seeing a boy walking with his hands held high in fear at a military checkpoint, followed by his slightly older sister holding a white flag.