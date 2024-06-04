Sensex plunges to 72,079 points, Nifty falls below 21,890 mark
The stock market ended on a bearish note on Tuesday, with the Sensex crashing to 72,079.05 points, and the Nifty plummeting to 21,884.5 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 1,157.25 points, to 13,762.25 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY FMCG on Tuesday became the most gaining sector, edging 0.94% higher. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were HUL, Britannia, and Nestle, adding 5.78%, 3.33%, and 3.27%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 21.4%, 19.07%, and 16.23%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
On Tuesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.41%, 0.22%, and 0.22% to 3,091.2 points, 18,444.11 points, and 38,837.46 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ gained 0.56% to 16,828.67 points.
INR goes down 0.46% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.46% to settle at ₹83.53 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. While the price of gold futures surged by ₹205, or 0.29%, to ₹71,935, the silver futures dropped ₹1,693, or 1.84%, to ₹90,340. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.68% to $72.75 per barrel.
Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.