Next Article

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers

Sensex plunges to 72,079 points, Nifty falls below 21,890 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:47 pm Jun 04, 202403:47 pm

What's the story The stock market ended on a bearish note on Tuesday, with the Sensex crashing to 72,079.05 points, and the Nifty plummeting to 21,884.5 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 1,157.25 points, to 13,762.25 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY FMCG on Tuesday became the most gaining sector, edging 0.94% higher. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were HUL, Britannia, and Nestle, adding 5.78%, 3.33%, and 3.27%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 21.4%, 19.07%, and 16.23%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.41%, 0.22%, and 0.22% to 3,091.2 points, 18,444.11 points, and 38,837.46 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ gained 0.56% to 16,828.67 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.46% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.46% to settle at ₹83.53 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. While the price of gold futures surged by ₹205, or 0.29%, to ₹71,935, the silver futures dropped ₹1,693, or 1.84%, to ₹90,340. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.68% to $72.75 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.