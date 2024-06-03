Sensex closes at 76,468 points, Nifty settles above 23,260 mark
On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended in the green. While Sensex climbed 3.39% to settle at 76,468.78 points, the Nifty rose 3.25% to end at 23,263.90 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a positive run, with the Nifty Midcap 50 climbing 3.3% to finish at 14,919.50 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, gaining 0.54%, 0.31%, and 0.08%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, NTPC, and SBI emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 10.2%, 9.14%, and 9.07%, respectively. Eicher Motors, LTIMindtree, and HCL Tech were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 1.32%, 1.12%, and 0.73%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
Moving on to the Asian markets, Hang Seng rose 1.76% to 18,403.04 points and Nikkei edged up 1.12% to 38,923.03 points. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.27% to 3,078.49 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ shed 0.01% to 16,735.02 points.
INR goes up 0.4% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.4% to end at ₹83.14 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to ₹71,403, silver futures tumbled to settle at ₹91,225. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.69, or 0.88% to $76.93 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.