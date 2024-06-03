Next Article

Adani Ports, NTPC, and SBI emerged as the biggest stock gainers

Sensex closes at 76,468 points, Nifty settles above 23,260 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:52 pm Jun 03, 202403:52 pm

What's the story On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended in the green. While Sensex climbed 3.39% to settle at 76,468.78 points, the Nifty rose 3.25% to end at 23,263.90 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a positive run, with the Nifty Midcap 50 climbing 3.3% to finish at 14,919.50 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, gaining 0.54%, 0.31%, and 0.08%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, NTPC, and SBI emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 10.2%, 9.14%, and 9.07%, respectively. Eicher Motors, LTIMindtree, and HCL Tech were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 1.32%, 1.12%, and 0.73%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, Hang Seng rose 1.76% to 18,403.04 points and Nikkei edged up 1.12% to 38,923.03 points. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.27% to 3,078.49 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ shed 0.01% to 16,735.02 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.4% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.4% to end at ₹83.14 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to ₹71,403, silver futures tumbled to settle at ₹91,225. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.69, or 0.88% to $76.93 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.