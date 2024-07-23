In short Simplifying... In short Despite the failure of his film 'Sarfira', Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar remains optimistic, believing that setbacks enhance the value of success.

What's the story Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, renowned for his string of box office successes, has recently faced a series of film failures. His latest release, Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, has underperformed at the box office. Despite an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, "Sarfira has only garnered ₹21.5 crore domestically in its first 12 days since release. This follows the previous failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, marking a challenging period for Kumar.

Despite these setbacks, Kumar remains hopeful about his future projects. In an interview with Forbes India, he stated, "Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining." He believes that failures teach the value of success and increase the desire for it.

Kumar attributes his past successes to discipline and a strong work ethic. He maintains a strict timetable and prioritizes mental and physical fitness. The actor stated that the post-COVID-19 changes in the film industry have prompted him to be more selective about his projects. "The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of the film industry," Kumar said, emphasizing the importance of choosing projects that offer unique, entertaining content that resonates with current times and justifies a trip to the theater.

Reflecting on his journey to stardom, Kumar identified overcoming a mindset of limitation as his biggest obstacle. He believes that breaking into Bollywood requires more than talent; it requires resilience, hard work, and luck. "I was stubborn and adamant," he said, adding, "So, I took a leap, trusted my instinct, and stayed focused on my goals. That persistence has been crucial in shaping my journey." Kumar is set to appear next in Mudassar Aziz's comedy Khel Khel Mein.