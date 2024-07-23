In short Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor, a popular Bollywood actor, has faced criticism for his method of saving women's contact numbers under male names or as 'Battery Low.'

This revelation came to light amidst discussions about his past relationships with successful actresses, which led to him being labeled a 'cheater.'

Kapoor, who is speculated to have dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, will discuss these allegations in an upcoming podcast episode. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor's unconventional phone number storage method

Viral clip: Ranbir's strategy of saving women's numbers invites flak

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:11 pm Jul 23, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again making headlines for his controversial comments. During a past appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kapoor had confessed to storing female contacts under male names or even as 'Battery Low,' the clip of which has started trending on social media. This has sparked "long-time cheater" and "Cassanova" accusations against the actor, once more.

Online reaction

This is why the old video is again getting circulated

He explained, "All my guy friends, I name all the girls by their names. As in, somebody would be Imraan, somebody would be Karan...What's better is that you can also call them 'Battery Low.' So in the middle of the night, if somebody's calling you, it just flashes 'Battery Low.'" Kapoor had appeared on the Karan Johar-hosted show along with Imraan Khan. Netizens dug up this video in response to a new clip where Kapoor discussed being labeled a "cheater."

Relationship history

'I dated two very successful actresses that became my identity'

On Nikhil Kamath's podcast People by WTF, the Animal actor will talk about being labeled a cheater due to past relationships with two successful female actors. In the teaser clip released, Kapoor says, "Of course, I dated two very successful actresses that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labeled cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am." The podcast episode is yet to be out.

Past affairs

Speculation surrounds Kapoor's past high-profile relationships

While Kapoor refrained from naming the actors, speculation suggests he was referring to past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Kapoor and Padukone were involved after meeting on the set of the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno but ended their relationship in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity. Following his breakup with Padukone, Kapoor began dating Kaif in 2009, a relationship that lasted until 2016 despite plans to marry.