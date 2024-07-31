In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is maintaining a strong box office presence in its fifth week, with varying performance across different languages and regions.

The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 13.72% on July 30, 2024, with rates fluctuating throughout the day.

The Hindi version also showed a robust performance with an overall occupancy of around 11.42% on the same day, with detailed occupancy rates reported across major regions.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues strong box office performance in Week-5

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am Jul 31, 2024

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD continues to perform strongly at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹634.05cr India net within its first 34 days. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. On its 34th day of release alone, the movie earned around ₹1cr India net across all languages.

Regional performance

Varied occupancy across regions for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film's performance has shown variation across different languages and regions. On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD reported an overall Telugu occupancy of 13.72%. The occupancy rates for Telugu (2D) screenings in theaters varied throughout the day: morning shows had an occupancy of 12.26%, afternoon shows increased to 16.32%, evening shows reported at 14.24%, and night shows ended slightly lower at 12.04%.

Hindi occupancy

Strong performance for Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD also demonstrated a robust performance with an overall occupancy of around 11.42% on the same day. Detailed occupancy rates for Hindi screenings in major regions such as Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Lucknow were reported. The box office data are compiled from various sources and by independent research.