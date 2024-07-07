Nitish Bharadwaj wishes to play Krishna in 'Kalki's sequel
Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj recently lauded Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Bharadwaj commended Ashwin for his clever use of Mahabharata characters and the futuristic depiction of Lord Vishnu's last avatar Kalki. The film is a unique blend of stories from the Mahabharata and a dystopian future featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Bharadwaj thinks Ashwin did a great job with the movie
The veteran actor said, "Hindi film producers must learn from the South as they are so deeply rooted in our scriptures and epics that even their inspirational versions seem correct." "No doubt, Kalki seems to have definite visual inspiration from Mad Max movies. Yet, it seemed different because eventually, the sets and production design were less important to me than the foreground story. Ashwin merged the two extremely well."
Bharadwaj proposed an idea for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Bharadwaj also shared his prediction for a potential sequel. Spoiler ahead. He suggested that "Prabhas aka Karn will die in the ambition of being accepted by the villain despite Ashwatthama and Krishna showing him the path to redemption." On a humorous note, he offered to reprise his role as Lord Krishna in the sequel, stating, "In the sequel, Ashwin need not hide Krishna's face, I am available."
Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna criticized 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Not all reactions to Kalki 2898 AD have been positive. Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Pitamah Bhishm in BR Chopra's television series Mahabharat, criticized the film for changing elements of the Mahabharata. He stated, "One thing that is bothering me is that they have tried to change the mythology in the film." Khanna suggested a committee should be established to oversee films based on Indian mythology.