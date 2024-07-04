In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Mukesh Khanna has criticized the film 'Kalki' for its alleged inaccuracies in depicting the epic 'Mahabharata'.

Mukesh Khanna expresses dissatisfaction with 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Mahabharata' misinterpreted? Mukesh Khanna slams 'Kalki' for alleged inaccuracies

By Isha Sharma 02:26 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Mukesh Khanna, best known for his portrayal of Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat series, has expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the film Kalki 2898 AD. While he appreciated the film's production values, Khanna took issue with certain alleged changes made to elements of the Mahabharata. He specifically pointed out instances where he believed the film deviated from the original epic, describing these changes as offensive.

Discrepancies

Khanna highlights specific deviations in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

In a YouTube video, Khanna pointed out specific scenes where the film diverged from the original Mahabharata. He questioned a scene in the film where Krishna curses Ashwatthama by removing his 'mani,' stating, "This never happened." He also challenged a plot point involving Krishna and Ashwatthama, asking "How could you presume to know more than the Vyas muni?" According to Khanna, it was Draupadi who instructed that Ashwatthama's 'mani' be removed.

Disappointment

Khanna doesn't believe the core premise of 'Kalki'

Khanna further added, "I don't understand how Krishna could command Ashwatthama to protect him in the future in Kalki? How can someone as powerful as Krishna ask someone like Ashwatthama to protect him?" "The liberties that you've taken are inexcusable. We think that South filmmakers have more respect for our traditions, but what happened here?" The Nag Ashwin directorial was released on June 27.

Intervention

Khanna calls for government intervention in mythological films

Khanna has called for government intervention in projects with mythological connections. He suggested the establishment of a special committee with the authority to approve or reject such projects at the script stage. The actor also criticized Kalki 2898 AD for being slow-paced and catering more to Western sensibilities. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed over ₹700 crore worldwide in a week, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.