Actor Nitish Bharadwaj talks of divorce, being 'unlucky' in marriage

Nitish Bharadwaj and wife Smita Gate have split, the actor confirmed

Popular actor Nitish Bharadwaj and former wife Smita Gate, who is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, have filed for divorce, Bharadwaj has revealed. They had separated back in September 2019 and are currently living in different cities. Speaking about the experience, the Mahabharat actor told a portal that "divorce can be more painful than death" sometimes. The pair is parents to twin daughters.

While talking to Bombay Times, Bharadwaj said he had filed for divorce in a family court in Mumbai in September 2019. "I do not want to mention the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. But sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core," he was quoted as saying.

With the separation, both Bharadwaj and Gate ended their marriage of 12 years. They were both wed earlier, according to reports. Bharadwaj, who is also a certified veterinary surgeon, also commented on his belief in marriage. "I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky." He also noted that reasons behind a marriage failure can be "infinite."

Further, the famed onscreen Krishna noted how "it's the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down." "So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there's minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through." When asked about the relationship with his children, who live with their mother in Indore, he said he would like to "reserve his comments."

Speaking of divorces in the entertainment world, only yesterday, Tamil superstar Dhanush and director-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split. In a joint statement, the pair that has been together for 18 years, said, "Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."