Akshay Kumar reveals being financially cheated by producers

By Isha Sharma 10:07 am Jul 25, 202410:07 am

What's the story Akshay Kumar has disclosed that he has been financially cheated by a few producers who have not paid him his dues. The revelation was made during an episode of Abundantia Entertainment's Sarfiri Baatein ft. Ghazal Alagh on YouTube. "Ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and it's cheating only," the actor shared, adding that he chooses to distance himself from such individuals after such incidents occur.

Career slump

Kumar's career faces challenges amids multiple box office flops

The disclosure of financial dishonesty comes during a challenging period in Kumar's career, marked by a series of unsuccessful films. His latest film, Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara and co-starring Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal, did not perform well at the box office. His other recent flops include Bachchhan Paandey, Samraat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite trying multiple genres, Kumar is unable to taste success.

Career strategy

The risks of signing multiple films

In a previous interview, Kumar had discussed the risks associated with signing multiple films in a year. He explained that there is no guarantee of box office success even if an actor chooses to do only one film every two years. He noted that some actors sign one film which then flops, leaving them without any projects for the next year. According to the actor, the key is to balance commerce with creativity.

Future endeavors

Kumar's upcoming projects at a glance

Despite the recent box office disappointments, Kumar has several upcoming films in his pipeline. These include Khel Khel Mein, Skyforce, Singham Again (cameo), Welcome To The Jungle, and Housefull 5. Khel Khel Mein is scheduled to release on August 15, Skyforce on October 2, and Singham Again on Diwali.