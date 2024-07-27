Box office: Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' nears 'Jawan's record
The post-apocalyptic epic Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has made a significant impact at the box office. As of its 30th day in theaters, the film has surpassed the ₹625 crore mark domestically. Sacnilk's early estimates indicate that on its 30th day, the film raked in ₹1.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹625.1 crore. The movie wrapped up four weeks in cinemas as this year's biggest hit and one of India's all-time blockbuster successes.
'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks into top-grossing Indian films
In its fourth week, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹7.5 crore in Telugu, ₹1.46 crore in Tamil, ₹13.9 crore in Hindi, ₹36 lakh in Kannada and ₹1.18 crore in Malayalam languages, totaling to a fourth-week earning of ₹24.4 crore. The film recently joined the elite club of Indian films that have crossed the ₹1000 crore gross mark worldwide. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), which now ranks seventh on the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.
'Kalki 2898 AD' may soon cross 'Jawan'
The film's production company, Vyjayanthi Films, reported that the worldwide earnings of Kalki 2898 AD stand at ₹1,100 crore. As it enters its fifth week in cinemas, Kalki 2898 AD faces no significant competition from other Indian films and is expected to continue its successful run. The film is just ₹15 crore short of surpassing Khan's Jawan, which made ₹640 crore domestically last year. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin.