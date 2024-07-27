In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, has made a whopping ₹1,100 crore worldwide, joining the elite club of Indian films that have crossed the ₹1000 crore mark.

As it enters its fifth week, it's expected to surpass the earnings of Khan's 'Jawan', with only ₹15 crore left to beat the record.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film continues to dominate the box office with no significant competition in sight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' dominates box office

Box office: Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' nears 'Jawan's record

By Isha Sharma 10:53 am Jul 27, 202410:53 am

What's the story The post-apocalyptic epic Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has made a significant impact at the box office. As of its 30th day in theaters, the film has surpassed the ₹625 crore mark domestically. Sacnilk's early estimates indicate that on its 30th day, the film raked in ₹1.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹625.1 crore. The movie wrapped up four weeks in cinemas as this year's biggest hit and one of India's all-time blockbuster successes.

Record earnings

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks into top-grossing Indian films

In its fourth week, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹7.5 crore in Telugu, ₹1.46 crore in Tamil, ₹13.9 crore in Hindi, ₹36 lakh in Kannada and ₹1.18 crore in Malayalam languages, totaling to a fourth-week earning of ₹24.4 crore. The film recently joined the elite club of Indian films that have crossed the ₹1000 crore gross mark worldwide. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), which now ranks seventh on the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

Ongoing success

'Kalki 2898 AD' may soon cross 'Jawan'

The film's production company, Vyjayanthi Films, reported that the worldwide earnings of Kalki 2898 AD stand at ₹1,100 crore. As it enters its fifth week in cinemas, Kalki 2898 AD faces no significant competition from other Indian films and is expected to continue its successful run. The film is just ₹15 crore short of surpassing Khan's Jawan, which made ₹640 crore domestically last year. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin.