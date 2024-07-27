In short Simplifying... In short Kritika Kamra, who had initially planned her Bollywood debut with a Dharma project that got shelved, expressed her disappointment but later made her first appearance in Mitron in 2018.

Now, she's collaborating with Johar and Guneet Monga on a ZEE5 web series, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', marking her first official project with Dharma.

The series is set to premiere on August 9. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kritika Kamra talks about unrealized project with Dharma Productions

Kritika Kamra reveals why Bollywood debut with Dharma got shelved

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Jul 27, 202410:39 am

What's the story Kritika Kamra, recognized for Bambai Meri Jaan and Tandav, was initially slated to make her Bollywood debut in a film co-produced by Karan Johar and Ektaa R Kapoor. The movie, intended as a Hindi remake of Mira Nair's Vanity Fair, was also set to feature Emraan Hashmi. However, due to financial and business complications, the project was shelved. Kamra disclosed in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha that this film was the first she had signed.

Project Fallout

Kamra expresses disappointment over cancelled debut

Kamra expressed her disappointment over the cancellation of the project, stating, "That was the time when I had quit television and was auditioning for films. To get a Dharma launch was and is a pretty big deal. It was signed and sealed and was ready to go on floors." "It was supposed to be directed by Akshay Roy. We did the prep and the readings." Despite this setback, she made her Bollywood debut with Mitron in 2018.

New project

Kamra's collaboration with Johar in 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Kamra is now part of Gyaarah Gyaarah, a ZEE5 web series co-produced by Johar and Guneet Monga. Speaking about this collaboration, she said, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is technically my first collaboration with Dharma. Things happen on their own and maybe this is how I was supposed to collaborate with them." "Everything happens at the right time. I'm more prepared now than I was at that time." The series will premiere on August 9.