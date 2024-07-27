In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz', starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, is inching towards the ₹50 crore mark, with a total first-week collection of ₹44.85 crore.

The movie, a sequel to 2019's 'Good Newwz', explores the unusual concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins can have different biological fathers.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film has been appreciated for its unique theme and strong performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bad Newz' nears ₹50 crore mark

Box office: Vicky-Triptii's 'Bad Newz' snails toward ₹50 crore milestone

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jul 27, 202410:24 am

What's the story The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is inching toward the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. Released on July 19, the film started strong with an opening day collection of ₹8.3 crore. The subsequent two days saw a surge in earnings with collections of ₹10.25 crore and ₹11.15 crore respectively. However, during the week, there was a noticeable dip in revenue.

Revenue drop

'Bad Newz' weekly collections experience a dip

On its fourth day, Bad Newz collected ₹3.5 crore, followed by ₹3.75 crore on the fifth day, and ₹3.25 crore on the sixth day. The seventh-day collection further dropped to ₹2.85 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film managed to gather only ₹2.00 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total first-week collection to ₹44.85 crore.

Film's concept and cast

'Bad Newz' explores unique reproductive theme

Bad Newz, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Good Newwz, delves into heteropaternal superfecundation - a reproductive process where twins have different biological fathers. Virk recently shared his experience of working with Kaushal on Instagram, stating, "From rehearsals to red carpets, it's been a blast with my brother, Vicky Kaushal... Sharing the screen with you was an absolute pleasure." The film is helmed by Go Goa Gone actor Anand Tiwari.