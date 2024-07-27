Box office: Vicky-Triptii's 'Bad Newz' snails toward ₹50 crore milestone
The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is inching toward the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. Released on July 19, the film started strong with an opening day collection of ₹8.3 crore. The subsequent two days saw a surge in earnings with collections of ₹10.25 crore and ₹11.15 crore respectively. However, during the week, there was a noticeable dip in revenue.
'Bad Newz' weekly collections experience a dip
On its fourth day, Bad Newz collected ₹3.5 crore, followed by ₹3.75 crore on the fifth day, and ₹3.25 crore on the sixth day. The seventh-day collection further dropped to ₹2.85 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film managed to gather only ₹2.00 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total first-week collection to ₹44.85 crore.
'Bad Newz' explores unique reproductive theme
Bad Newz, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Good Newwz, delves into heteropaternal superfecundation - a reproductive process where twins have different biological fathers. Virk recently shared his experience of working with Kaushal on Instagram, stating, "From rehearsals to red carpets, it's been a blast with my brother, Vicky Kaushal... Sharing the screen with you was an absolute pleasure." The film is helmed by Go Goa Gone actor Anand Tiwari.