"Deadpool & Wolverine" has made a smashing debut, raking in ₹21.5cr across various language versions in India and is set for international success.

The film marks the introduction of Wolverine, played by Jackman, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a storyline that promises to change the MCU's trajectory.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film blends action and comedy, reflecting Levy's diverse genre experience.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens to a whopping ₹21.5cr

By Tanvi Gupta 10:20 am Jul 27, 202410:20 am

What's the story The highly-anticipated Marvel Studio's production, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has made a record-breaking debut at the Indian box office. The third installment in the Deadpool franchise—released on Friday—raked in approximately ₹21.5cr on its opening day according to early estimates by Sacnilk. This impressive figure marks a significant milestone for a Hollywood movie in the Indian market. Here's the breakdown of collections.

'Deadpool & Wolverine's earnings in different versions

Deadpool & Wolverine earned an impressive ₹11.7cr from the English version, ₹7.5cr from the Hindi version, ₹1.2cr from the Telugu version, and ₹1.1cr from the Tamil version. The film saw an overall 33.32% English occupancy on Friday, peaking at 48.73% during the night shows. Additionally, advance ticket bookings were robust, with approximately 2.76 lakh tickets sold, translating to a collection of over ₹10cr.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' poised for international success

Deadpool & Wolverine is also making significant strides in the international market. It is projected to become the biggest opening for an R-rated movie with a $55M Friday, potentially leading to around $180M. This would place Deadpool & Wolverine as the 14th-best domestic (US) opening of all time, ahead of Captain America: Civil War and just below Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Box Office Company reports that 43% of the weekend's showtimes for all movies are for Deadpool & Wolverine.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' marks Jackman's MCU debut

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces Jackman's character, Wolverine, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time. The film's storyline involves the Time Variance Authority (TVA) extracting Deadpool from his peaceful existence and pairing him with Wolverine on a mission that will "alter the trajectory of the MCU." The movie also incorporates comic elements, including multiple instances of breaking the fourth wall and humorous jabs at Marvel's inconsistent performance post-Avengers: Endgame.

Shawn Levy directs 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The film has been directed by Shawn Levy, known for his work on projects like Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and Night at the Museum. This is not Levy's first collaboration with Reynolds; they previously worked together on films such as Free Guy (2021) and The Adam Project (2022). The director's experience in handling diverse genres is evident in the unique blend of action and comedy in this latest Marvel offering.