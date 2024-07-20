In short Simplifying... In short Actor Raghav Juyal has dismissed rumors of dating co-star Shehnaaz Gill, emphasizing his dedication to his acting career over personal relationships.

The speculation began during the promotion of their film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" in 2023.

Meanwhile, Juyal's latest film "Kill", where he stars alongside Lakshay, has made a significant impact at the box office, earning ₹15 crore so far. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Raghav Juyal addresses rumors of relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal breaks silence on Shehnaaz Gill dating rumors

By Isha Sharma 09:19 am Jul 20, 202409:19 am

What's the story Actor Raghav Juyal recently addressed rumors of a romantic relationship with actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was his co-star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an interview with India Today, Juyal expressed frustration over the focus on his personal life, stating "Honestly, it does affect me a lot." He emphasized his dedication to acting and desire for recognition based on talent rather than gossip.

Craft focus

Juyal prioritizes craft over gossip-generated headlines

Juyal stressed his commitment to his craft in the same interview, stating, "I have worked really hard to become an actor. I am not an overnight star. And I am not a star because of such headlines." He further added, "I am being talked about because of my craft and my art. Also, I will never use someone's name to be in headlines. I want my acting, my talent, and my art to speak rather than my personal life."

Career commitment

Juyal had offered an explanation earlier as well

The dating rumors were initially sparked by Salman Khan in 2023 during the promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In response to these comments, Juyal told the Times of India, "Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that's it... we are not dating. I am single." He also revealed his current focus on work over relationships. "I have three films releasing in a few months and let's just say that I am married to my work."

Box office success

Juyal's recent film 'Kill' is making a lot of noise

In related news, Juyal was recently seen in the film Kill alongside Lakshay. The film, released on July 5, follows Indian Army commando Amrit (played by Lakshya) as he fights to save his love, Tulika (essayed by Tanya Maniktala), on a New Delhi-bound train. As of now, Kill has earned ₹15 crore at the box office. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.