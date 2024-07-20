In short Simplifying... In short Prabhas, one of India's highest-paid actors, took home ₹80 crore for his role in 'Kalki 2898 AD', while Deepika Padukone earned ₹20 crore.

Legendary actors Haasan and Bachchan also bagged ₹20 crore each, with Disha Patani making ₹2 crore.

Director Nag Ashwin confirmed a sequel is underway, with Haasan set to play the main antagonist, but fans will have to wait at least two years for 'Kalki 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Looking at the salaries of the cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki' cast's salaries: Prabhas made ₹80cr, Deepika charged ₹20cr

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jul 20, 202404:10 am

What's the story The futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD has garnered significant box office success, reportedly raking in over ₹1,000 crore! The movie was produced on a reported budget of ₹600 crore and features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The actors are some of the biggest names of Indian cinema, so naturally, the salaries they drew are commensurate with their fame and box office pull. Here's who earned what.

Actors' pay

Prabhas and Padukone's earnings revealed

Prabhas, known for his popularity pan-India, initially charged ₹150 crore for his role as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, but later reduced his fee to ₹80 crore, per Moneycontrol. With a net worth of ₹241 crore, he is among the highest-paid actors in India. Padukone, one of India's most successful actors, reportedly earned ₹20 crore for her role as Sumathi. Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that she'll have a bigger role in the sequel.

Legendary roles

Bachchan and Haasan's contributions to 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Legendary actors Haasan and Bachchan reportedly earned ₹20 crore each for their roles. Haasan, in a special appearance, portrayed the Supreme Yaksin, while Bachchan played the immortal Ashwathama and is a constant presence throughout the movie. Bachchan's daring stunts in the movie have been widely appreciated. Disha Patani, who appears briefly as Roxie, reportedly earned ₹2 crore for her role.

Sequel

The wait continues for 'Kalki 2'

In a recent interview, Ashwin confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline, with approximately 20% of it already filmed. The sequel will continue the story and feature Haasan as the main antagonist. Ashwin added that it will take at least two years for Kalki 2 to come out. The first part also featured cameos by Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vijay Deverakonda, among others.