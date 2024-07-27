In short Simplifying... In short The third installment of the popular franchise, 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi, is set to hit the screens in April 2025.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney, the film is currently in post-production.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney, the film is currently in post-production.

The courtroom drama will see Kumar and Warsi opposing each other, with Saurabh Shukla returning as a judge.

Release date announced for 'Jolly LLB 3'

'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay-Arshad-Huma's film targets April 2025 release

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Jul 27, 202410:09 am

What's the story The highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is reportedly slated for release on April 10, 2025, reported Pinkvilla. The release date was finalized after the postponement of Yash and Kiara Advani's movie Toxic. The film's premiere coincides with Mahavir Jayanti and will also benefit from the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. "It's a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3," said an inside source.

Franchise continuity

'Jolly LLB 3' continues the successful franchise

Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the popular franchise, following its predecessors released in 2013 and 2017. The first film starred Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Kumar replacing Warsi in the sequel. In this latest chapter, both Kumar and Warsi will be seen opposing each other inside the courtroom while Shukla reprises his role as a judge. A source close to production stated that the film has been crafted as an absolute entertainer for audiences.

Production update

'Jolly LLB 3' nears completion under director Subhash Kapoor

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is currently in the post-production stage. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films in association with Disney. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. As for their next releases, Kumar is awaiting the release of Khel Khel Mein on August 15, and will reunite with Warsi in the multistarrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, tentatively releasing early next year.