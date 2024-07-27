'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay-Arshad-Huma's film targets April 2025 release
The highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is reportedly slated for release on April 10, 2025, reported Pinkvilla. The release date was finalized after the postponement of Yash and Kiara Advani's movie Toxic. The film's premiere coincides with Mahavir Jayanti and will also benefit from the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. "It's a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3," said an inside source.
'Jolly LLB 3' continues the successful franchise
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the popular franchise, following its predecessors released in 2013 and 2017. The first film starred Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Kumar replacing Warsi in the sequel. In this latest chapter, both Kumar and Warsi will be seen opposing each other inside the courtroom while Shukla reprises his role as a judge. A source close to production stated that the film has been crafted as an absolute entertainer for audiences.
'Jolly LLB 3' nears completion under director Subhash Kapoor
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is currently in the post-production stage. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films in association with Disney. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. As for their next releases, Kumar is awaiting the release of Khel Khel Mein on August 15, and will reunite with Warsi in the multistarrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, tentatively releasing early next year.