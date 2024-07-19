In short Simplifying... In short Amitabh Bachchan, acclaimed for his role in 'Kalki 2898 AD', credits the film's success to its writing and direction.

The film, directed by Ashwin, has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning over ₹1,050 crore globally.

Amitabh Bachchan discusses Kalki 2898 AD with family

Amitabh Bachchan wants to discuss 'Kalki' with granddaughter; know why

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:08 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plans to have an in-depth discussion about the film Kalki 2898 AD with his son Abhishek and granddaughter. In a conversation with the film's director, Nag Ashwin, posted on the Vyjayanthi Movies YouTube channel, Bachchan expressed his interest in understanding the younger generation's perspective on the movie. He's a grandfather to two granddaughters, Aaradhya and Navya Naveli. Bachchan plays Ashwatthama from Mahabharata in this epic science-fiction mythological film and has received widespread acclaim for his performance.

Humble acknowledgement

Bachchan attributed success to writing and filmmaking

Despite the widespread acclaim for his performance, Bachchan humbly attributes the success of Kalki 2898 AD to the writing and filmmaking. "I just feel that the compliment isn't to me, it's to the concept and the character," said Bachchan. The actor emphasized his eagerness to understand what young viewers derived from the film, expressing a desire for deeper conversations about their interpretations.

Gratitude expressed

Director Ashwin thanked Bachchan for his performance

Ashwin expressed his gratitude to Bachchan for being part of Kalki 2898 AD. He stated that audiences were thrilled to see the actor in this new avatar. However, Bachchan deflected the praise, attributing it to the director's concept. "When they compliment a Prabhas or a (Deepika Padukone), they're actually complimenting the concept of the director, Nagi, who was able to conceive and put together this story," he explained.

Box office success

'Kalki 2898 AD' has emerged as top-grossing Indian film

Kalki 2898 AD has proven to be a massive hit, emerging as one of the top-grossing Indian films of all time. The film has grossed over ₹1,050 crore worldwide and netted ₹600 crore in India alone. Bachchan revealed that he has watched Kalki 2898 AD four times already, discovering new elements with each viewing. This box office success further underscores the impact of the film on audiences and its significant contribution to Indian cinema.