In short Simplifying... In short The high-action thriller 'Deva', featuring Kapoor as a rebellious cop and Hegde as a journalist, has postponed its release to Valentine's Day 2025.

Initially set to premiere in October 2024, the film, directed by Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, also stars Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Kapoor's first look from the film was unveiled on Dussehra 2023.

Shahid Kapoor unveils new look for 'Deva'

'Deva' release postponed to Valentine's Day 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:42 pm Jul 19, 202412:42 pm

What's the story The much-awaited action-packed film Deva, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has been rescheduled for a Valentine's Day 2025 release. The film, directed by Roshhan Andrrews, has been generating excitement since Kapoor's first look was unveiled last year. On Friday, Kapoor shared a fresh look from the movie online and announced the new release date. His post showed him in a body protector labeled 'POLICE,' gripping a gun and sporting short hair, a stubble beard, and stylish eyeglasses.

Production wrap

'Deva' wrapped up filming earlier this month, Kapoor skipped celebration

The shooting of Deva concluded on July 9, 2024. The team marked the end of filming with a cake-cutting ceremony and a wrap-up party later that evening. However, Kapoor was noticeably absent from these festivities. The actor had previously revealed his first look from Deva on Dussehra last year, October 24, 2023. In this initial reveal, he was seen in a white shirt and beige pants. The film was originally set to hit the screens on October 11, 2024.

Film details

'Deva' cast and production details revealed

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is a high-octane action thriller directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Andrrews. In the film, Kapoor portrays a brilliant but defiant police officer while Hegde plays a journalist. The movie also features Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in significant roles. Sait will be seen performing action sequences in the role of a police officer.