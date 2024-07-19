'Deva' release postponed to Valentine's Day 2025
The much-awaited action-packed film Deva, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has been rescheduled for a Valentine's Day 2025 release. The film, directed by Roshhan Andrrews, has been generating excitement since Kapoor's first look was unveiled last year. On Friday, Kapoor shared a fresh look from the movie online and announced the new release date. His post showed him in a body protector labeled 'POLICE,' gripping a gun and sporting short hair, a stubble beard, and stylish eyeglasses.
'Deva' wrapped up filming earlier this month, Kapoor skipped celebration
The shooting of Deva concluded on July 9, 2024. The team marked the end of filming with a cake-cutting ceremony and a wrap-up party later that evening. However, Kapoor was noticeably absent from these festivities. The actor had previously revealed his first look from Deva on Dussehra last year, October 24, 2023. In this initial reveal, he was seen in a white shirt and beige pants. The film was originally set to hit the screens on October 11, 2024.
'Deva' cast and production details revealed
Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is a high-octane action thriller directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Andrrews. In the film, Kapoor portrays a brilliant but defiant police officer while Hegde plays a journalist. The movie also features Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in significant roles. Sait will be seen performing action sequences in the role of a police officer.