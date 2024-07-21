In short Simplifying... In short Gulshan Devaiah, known for his roles in Guns & Gulaabs and Hunterrr, expressed concern over Ranveer Singh's intense acting style, suggesting it might not be healthy in the long run.

Devaiah, who prefers to create an illusion of a character rather than embodying their misfortunes, described his past experiences with method acting as a "selfish pursuit" that alienated him from others.

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh's method acting

'Sometimes, it's too much': Gulshan Devaiah on Ranveer's 'intense' acting

What's the story Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah recently opened up about his co-star Ranveer Singh's intense method acting. In a candid conversation with Zoom, Devaiah acknowledged the intensity of Singh's acting process, stating, "I have seen his process because I have worked with him and he is quite intense." "Sometimes, it is too much and I don't want to feel that. For me acting is fun. I can't be another person. I can pretend to be another person."

Co-star concerns

Devaiah expresses concern for Singh's intense acting approach

When asked about any advice he would give to Singh, Devaiah expressed concern for his co-star's wellbeing. He said, "I wish I could give him advice... bro, this is too intense, maybe in the longer run, this is not good for you because a lot of circumstances are imaginary or you are using your trauma to do something else." They worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Acting philosophy

Devaiah's approach to acting contrasts Singh's intensity

Devaiah, known for his roles in Guns & Gulaabs and Hunterrr, shared his approach to acting. He stated, "I can be truthful to a character but I can't be interested in becoming something else, suffering their misfortunes." "I don't want to do that. It is an illusion that I want to create as an actor and it is pretty much an illusion, everything is a set-up and an illusion on a set."

Past experiences

'Shaitan' actor's past experiences with method acting

Devaiah also shared his past experiences with method acting during his theatre days. He admitted that while the performances were great, the process was not enjoyable for him or those around him. Describing it as a "selfish pursuit," he emphasized, "People around me were also not having fun. I felt really alienated even on the set. I didn't want to be not conducive to working with other people." He is now set to appear in Ulajh on August 2.