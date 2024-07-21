In short Simplifying... In short Madonna's input and her son's fandom played a key role in the inclusion of her hit song "Like A Prayer" in the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine".

Madonna's 'Like a Prayer' to feature in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Did you know Madonna 'directed' scene in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

What's the story In an unprecedented move, Madonna has granted permission for her 1989 hit song Like A Prayer to be used in the upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with director Shawn Levy, personally visited the pop icon to secure the rights. Not only did Madonna agree to license her track, but she also offered constructive feedback on the scene where it would be used. "She gave a great note," Reynolds shared.

Creative input

'And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right...'

During the meeting, Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy presented their plan to Madonna, explaining how her song would be incorporated into the film, Reynolds told SiriusXM. He disclosed, "My God, she watched it and, I'm not kidding, she was like, 'You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right." "We went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note...it made the sequence better," Levy added.

Fan influence

Thanks to Madonna's son, the song licensing process got easier!

Madonna's son being a fan of the first two Deadpool films played a significant role in securing the rights to Like A Prayer for Deadpool & Wolverine. This advantageous connection helped Reynolds and Jackman obtain the rarely granted permission from Madonna to use her iconic song. The inclusion of Like A Prayer is expected to add a unique touch to the film, enhancing its appeal among fans of both the pop icon and the superhero franchise.

Movie release

'Deadpool & Wolverine' set to premiere on this date

The highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday (July 26). This marks the third installment in the Deadpool franchise and reunites Marvel characters portrayed by Reynolds and Jackman after their last collaboration in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Recently, Reynolds fondly recalled his first meeting with Jackman on set back in 2008, expressing his nervousness and gratitude for Jackman's warm welcome. Their strong bond is evident in this latest project.