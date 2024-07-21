In short Simplifying... In short 'Showtime' actor Mahima Makwana has opened up about the harsh realities of industry politics, revealing she's been treated unfairly due to her background.

Mahima Makwana speaks out against industry politics

'Showtime' actor Mahima Makwana reveals facing 'industry politics'

By Isha Sharma 11:21 am Jul 21, 202411:21 am

What's the story Actor Mahima Makwana recently revealed the politics she has encountered in the film industry, describing it as "unfair" and "heartbreaking." Transitioning from television to OTT platforms and films, Makwana was recently featured in Karan Johar's Showtime, which explores the power struggles and politics backstage in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, she shared her experiences with industry politics, stating that "money and power" often take precedence over talent.

Industry challenges

Makwana shares personal experiences of unfair treatment

Makwana claimed she has been treated differently due to her background, leading to instances of unfairness. "I have faced politics. I have faced things that were a bit unfair," she said. "You don't even know why you're being replaced. You don't even know why you're being treated a certain way." "In our industry, people treat each other on a very superficial level. Money, power, and control are more important than the kind of person you are. "

Emotional struggles

Actor discusses impact of politics on personal well-being

The 24-year-old actor confessed that the politics in the industry can be "heartbreaking." "Obviously, as an actor, you're being selfish. You're like, 'I could have probably done that part better." "So yeah, the way sometimes actors are treated, the way sometimes I am treated as for hierarchy, the way people make you feel unimportant and some sort of an indifferent behavior, it does make you question a lot of things."