The upcoming sci-fi mythological film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has received a legal notice for allegedly distorting the depiction of Lord Kalki, a central figure in Hinduism, and hurting Hindu sentiments.

The notice, sent by Supreme Court Advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Krishnam, claims the film's portrayal could lead to misunderstanding and erosion of the Hindu faith.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set in a post-apocalyptic world and features a star-studded cast including Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

'Kalki 2898 AD' accused of violating religious sentiments

By Tanvi Gupta 11:15 am Jul 21, 202411:15 am

What's the story Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, has ignited controversy, with former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam serving a legal notice to the film's producers and actors. Among those named in the notice are Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian cinema star Prabhas. Krishnam alleges that the film has infringed upon the religious sentiments of Hindus, stating "India is a land of emotions, faith, and devotion. The values of Sanatana Dharma should not be tampered with."

Religious misrepresentation

Krishnam criticized the film's portrayal of the 'Hindu deity'

Krishnam emphasized the importance of accurate representation of Lord Kalki Narayan, considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu and a central figure in the Hindu faith. Talking to ANI, he expressed his objections to the film's content, stating "This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments." He further criticized filmmakers and mentioned, "Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response."

Criticism

'Playing with the sentiments has become a pastime...'

The politician further noted, "Playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers. Saints are portrayed as demons. Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith." For those unfamiliar, Acharya established the Shri Kalki Foundation in Sambhal and serves as the Peethadhishwar (Lord of the Seat) at Kalki Dham. On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham.

Notice details

Legal notice highlighted the 'potential erosion of the Hindu faith'

Notably, the legal notice—sent by Supreme Court Advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Krishnam—stated that the movie has altered the concept of Lord Kalki as described in Hindu Puranic Scriptures. The notice further added, "Such a depiction has already led to confusion and further has the propensity to irretrievably tarnish the mythology and ethos of Lord Kalki in the hearts and minds of devout Hindus; which will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation, and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith."

Movie background

Meanwhile, what is 'Kalki 2898 AD' all about?

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi mythological epic is a post-apocalyptic film inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast including Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The story centers on the rarity of pregnant women in a dystopian world. When Sum-80 becomes pregnant, she attracts the attention of Yaskin—the god ruling this world. However, she finds a protector in Ashwatthama, who believes that she is bearing Kalki.