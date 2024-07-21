In short Simplifying... In short Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in 'TMKOC', has pledged to sustain on a liquid diet until he finds work, consuming only beverages and clear soups.

'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh 'won't eat morsel' until he finds work

By Isha Sharma 11:02 am Jul 21, 202411:02 am

What's the story In a piece of surprising news, Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has vowed to stick to a liquid diet until he returns to acting. Singh made this revelation while speaking to Times Now. Despite the allure of solid food, Singh remains unwavering in his pledge stating "Yahi rabb ki marzi hai, rabb mera hamesha khayal rakhega. I am not going to eat a morsel until I return to work."

Vow

Singh intends to stick to his 'mannat'

Times Now reported that Singh has pledged a "mannat" that he will remain on a liquid diet until work comes along. Hence, currently, he is only consuming coffee, milkshakes, tea, juices, water and clear soups. To recall, earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Singh had said, "I want to do a lot of work. I have realized that I can continue my spiritual journey even when fulfilling my other responsibilities in life."

Career aspirations

Singh's strong desire to return to acting

Singh has expressed a fervent wish to resume his acting career. Earlier this month, he paid a visit to TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi at his Andheri West office. Modi warmly recounted Singh's visit and their longstanding relationship, stating "For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time." However, it is not known if Singh will return to TMKOC.

Disappearance and return

Singh has been in news due to his disappearance, return

The actor was in the news earlier this year due to unfortunate circumstances. He went missing on April 22 and returned home to New Delhi after 26 days. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Singh disclosed that he had embarked on a spiritual journey during this period and initially had "no plans" of coming back. "When I was feeling low, I turned towards God. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home."