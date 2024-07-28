In short Simplifying... In short Despite tough competition, the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to dominate the box office, nearing a ₹630 crore collection.

'Kalki 2898 AD' dominates box office

Box office: 'Kalki' nears ₹630cr, set to outdo SRK's 'Jawan'

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jul 28, 202410:24 am

What's the story The blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is nearing the ₹630 crore mark domestically. Despite competition from Deadpool & Wolverine, the film's box office collection continues to grow. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.75 crore on its 31st day, bringing its total collection to ₹627.85 crore. The movie is now just ₹13 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Steady growth

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues momentum despite new releases

Despite facing stiff competition from other major releases, Kalki 2898 AD has managed to maintain its momentum at the box office. The film's impressive collection is a testament to its continued popularity among audiences. Previously, it was reported that the sci-fi film had surpassed the ₹1100 crore mark worldwide on its 29th day. It also features cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.

Film synopsis

Know more about the film's storyline

The film, set 6,000 years after the Mahabharata War (in Kalyug), showcases the collapse of all structures and humanity. Pregnant women are hard to come by, so when Sum-80 (Padukone) conceives, she is on the radar of Yaskin (Haasan), the god of this dystopian world. But, she finds a savior in Ashwatthama (Bachchan), who believes she is carrying Kalki, Lord Vishnu's final avatar. It has been running in cinemas since June 27.