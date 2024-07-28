In short Simplifying... In short Robert Downey Jr. is making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as Iron Man.

What's the story And, he's back! Robert Downey Jr—renowned for playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is set to rejoin the franchise, not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Victor von Doom or Doctor Doom. The unexpected announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where Downey surprised fans with news of his return. This comes despite previous statements from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that they would not undo Stark's emotional exit in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Actor's perspective

'New mask, same task': Downey's dramatic return to MCU

At Comic-Con, a viral video captured Downey donning Doctor Doom's iconic green robe and metal mask. Removing the mask, he announced his return, sending fans into a frenzy. "New mask, same task," he quipped, confirming his MCU comeback. "What can I say, I like playing complicated characters," he teased. On multiple occasions, Downey has expressed his eagerness to return to the MCU, once stating in an interview with Esquire magazine, "Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA."

Twitter Post

Directorial return

Russo brothers to direct 'Avengers: Doomsday' and sequel

Joe and Anthony Russo will be directing Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. The director duo previously helmed two Avengers movies and two Captain America films. Anthony, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, stated, "If we're going to bring Doctor Doom to the screen—he is one of the most complex characters, most entertaining characters in all of fiction. If we're going to do this...then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world."

Upcoming releases

'Avengers: Doomsday' and sequel set for 2026, 2027 release

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to premiere in May 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. These films are part of the Multiverse Saga, a term coined by Feige in 2022. The Russo brothers will be taking over from Destin Daniel Cretton, who moved on to other Marvel projects last year. Michael Waldron, creator of Marvel's Disney+ series Loki, is penning the scripts for both films.

Career evolution

Downey's new role marks a significant shift in his career

Downey's return as Victor von Doom is a major change for the actor, who first debuted as Stark in 2008's Iron Man. Over 11 years, Downey reprised his role in 10 Marvel films. His new role as Doctor Doom caps off a successful year for the actor, which included an Academy Award win for best supporting actor in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and an Emmy nomination for HBO's mini-series The Sympathizer.