Russo brothers return to Marvel with 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Secret Wars'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:05 am Jul 28, 202410:05 am

What's the story Marvel Studios has officially announced the next two Avengers films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars—both to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo brothers confirmed their return at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, stating they found a "very special story" that convinced them to direct what they described as "the biggest story that Marvel comics ever told." The first film is set to premiere in May 2026, with the second following in May 2027.

Robert Downey Jr returns in a new role

The biggest surprise, however, is the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise! Famed for his portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark, Downey will be playing a new character named Doomsday in Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo brothers are stepping in to direct the films after Destin Daniel Cretton left to focus on other Marvel projects. The script for these films is being penned by Michael Waldron—creator of Marvel's Disney+ series Loki.

Russo brothers' triumphant comeback ignites excitement

The Russo brothers are well-acquainted with the MCU. They previously directed the last two Avengers movies—Infinity War and Endgame, as well as two Captain America films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War. Following their success with the Avengers films—which each grossed over $2B—the Russos moved on from Marvel to direct Cherry, a gritty crime drama starring Tom Holland, Netflix's action-thriller The Gray Man featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and the streamer's upcoming film The Electric State.

Marvel Studios anticipates exciting conclusion to multiverse saga

Marvel Studios is hoping that the new films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, will serve as an exciting conclusion to their ongoing Multiverse Saga. This comes after the mixed reception of Kang and the multiverse storyline. The studio's anticipation is heightened by Downey Jr.'s return and the Russo brothers' directorial comeback, marking a significant moment in Marvel's cinematic journey.