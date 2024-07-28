In short Simplifying... In short Taimur's nanny, DSilva, dismissed rumors of earning ₹2.5 lakh monthly in an interview with Hindi Rush, calling them mere speculation.

She praised the simplicity of the Khan family, revealing that they all share the same meals, including the staff.

Lalita DSilva denies earning ₹2.5 lakh while caring for Jeh-Taimur

Taimur's nanny makes ₹2.5 lakh monthly? She makes full disclosure

By Isha Sharma 10:00 am Jul 28, 202410:00 am

What's the story Lalita DSilva, nanny to Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, recently gave a sneak peek into her life with the celebrity couple. She spoke about her bond with the kids as well as the Khan family's tendency to insist she be seated at the same table during meals. She also reacted to the widespread rumor about her earning a monthly salary of ₹2.5 lakh.

Work experience

DSilva shares insights on working with the Khan family

In an interview with Hindi Rush, DSilva laughed off the speculation saying, "₹2.5 lakh? I wish. Aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar. These are all rumors." She further shared her experience working for the Khan family, stating, "They are such simple people." "The morning routine is such that the staff, and Kareena and Saif, we all eat the same food. There's no such thing that there will be separate food for the staff. Same food and same quality."

Kapoor Khan's statement

Kapoor Khan on the importance of DSilva eating with them

Kapoor Khan had previously told Express Adda, "My boys' nannies are eating with them because that's just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, 'Why are you sitting there? Sit here'. DSilva has worked with several celebrity couples, including Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani and Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Media pressure

DSilva recalls media attention during Taimur's early days

Earlier, DSilva spoke to Hindustan Times about her experiences dealing with media attention during Taimur's early public appearances. She expressed concern for Taimur's safety and the pressure she felt from the public and media, stating, "I had to tell people 'yeh baccha hai (he is a kid), don't chase him, why are you behaving like this.'" To recall, Taimur was the subject of widespread media obsession a few years ago, with paparazzi clamoring to click him.