Over 15 years, MCU has released 34 films, including record-breaking blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War.

Marvel makes history! 'Deadpool & Wolverine' helps MCU cross $30B

By Tanvi Gupta 09:39 am Jul 28, 202409:39 am

What's the story The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a franchise owned by Disney, has set a new record by becoming the first film franchise to surpass $30B at the global box office. This historic achievement was announced during the studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, led by studio chief Kevin Feige. The recent release, Deadpool & Wolverine played a significant role in reaching this milestone, grossing $96M on its opening day in North America.

Opening success

'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets new 'R-rated' record

Deadpool & Wolverine, released on Friday, marked the sixth-highest opening day of all time in the US for an R-rated movie. The film is projected to generate between $195M to $205M domestically and approximately $380M to $400M globally by Sunday. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie features Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Prolific franchise

MCU's 15-year journey to box office dominance

Over the past 15 years, the MCU has released a staggering 34 films, making it one of the most prolific film franchises in the history of cinema. Since its inception with Iron Man in 2008, the franchise has consistently delivered blockbusters. Notably, Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Infinity War (2018) grossed $2.799B and $2.05B respectively, placing them among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Relative success

MCU's underperforming films still outshine competitors

Even films that underperformed by MCU standards, such as Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels, grossed $402M, $476M, and $206M respectively. Despite these figures, they reportedly did not turn a profit for Disney during their theatrical runs due to production costs exceeding $200M each. However, these box office numbers would still be considered successful by other studios' standards.