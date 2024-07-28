In short Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Alia Bhatt made significant changes in her behavior for him, including moderating her loud tone.

Kapoor also shared his unsuccessful experience with therapy, citing his inability to express himself and disagreement with the therapist's approach.

Professionally, Kapoor, last seen in the hit film 'Animal', is set to star in 'Love and War' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhatt, and in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's changes for him

'She was loud...': Ranbir reveals how Alia 'changed' for him

By Isha Sharma 09:19 am Jul 28, 202409:19 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently shared insights into his relationship with wife-actor Alia Bhatt, highlighting the significant behavioral changes she has made for him. Kapoor revealed that Bhatt adjusted her speaking tone, which used to be "loud," to accommodate his sensitivities. Despite acknowledging these efforts, Kapoor admitted he hasn't reciprocated the changes to the same extent. They have been married since 2022.

Kapoor's confession

'She has changed more for me'

The Animal actor said, "She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy. When you have lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way." "She changed more for me than I have changed for her. I am acknowledging it but I should do something about it."

Therapy insights

Kapoor shares his experience with therapy

In addition to discussing his relationship, Kapoor also opened up about his experiences with therapy. He confessed that therapy was not effective for him due to two primary reasons: his inability to fully express himself and the therapist's approach of teaching "life manipulation." "Whatever he was telling me, it made me realise that I don't want to manipulate life. I dont want to put some emotion to avoid it because it gives me peace."

Career update

Actor's upcoming projects and recent filmography

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, one of the biggest films of 2023. He is set to appear next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Bhatt. He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta.