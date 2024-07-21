In short Simplifying... In short Fawad Khan is making a much-anticipated return to Indian cinema, taking on the role of a UK-based chef in an upcoming film directed by Aarti Bagdi.

Fawad Khan to play chef in comeback film? Find out!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:38 pm Jul 21, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Famed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Indian films like Kapoor & Sons, is reportedly making a return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus. Per reports, he will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming film. In a recent report, Filmfare has revealed that shooting will commence soon in London and Dubai. Additionally, the report has disclosed details about Khan's character in the movie.

Production details

Aarti Bagdi to direct Khan and Kapoor's new film

In this upcoming project, Khan will reportedly portray a UK-based chef—a detail hinted at by the actor during a recent press conference and further confirmed by reliable sources close to the production. This project signifies Khan's eagerly awaited return to Indian cinema after a hiatus since his last release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. To note, the forthcoming film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi.

Other projects

Meanwhile, Khan recently graced screens with 'Barzakh'

Meanwhile, Khan recently graced the screens with the ZEE5 global series Barzakh, in which he reunited with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012) co-star Sanam Saeed. The series, set in the Hunza Valley, tells the story of a 76-year-old hermit who surprises his family by announcing his engagement to his first love's ghost. This unexpected news triggers emotional confrontations within the family. It premiered on Friday (July 19).