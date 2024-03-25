Next Article

Holi 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, spread cheer on Instagram

By Tanvi Gupta 04:22 pm Mar 25, 202404:22 pm

What's the story As the festival of colors, Holi dawns, Bollywood celebrities dive into colorful celebrations, evident from their vibrant Instagram posts! Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani took to social media to commemorate the festival. Bhatt shared a photo along with a sincere message: "Happy Holi," accompanied by a series of multicolored hearts. Here's how other celebrities joined in the celebration.

Holi cheer

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor gave us glimpses, too

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is eagerly anticipating the premiere of her forthcoming film Crew on Thursday, also participated in the Holi festivities and conveyed her festive wishes by sharing a photo of gulaal on Instagram. Meanwhile, her elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak, took her fans down memory lane. She shared a throwback picture from one of her films, showcasing herself dancing.

Love and romance

Malhotra-Advani, Pulkit-Kriti enjoyed Holi together

Bollywood's favorite couple, Malhotra and Advani, also posted their Holi celebrations on Instagram. Malhotra posted a selfie with his wife, captioning it "Happy Holi to all," while Advani titled her post, "Holi with my homie." Meanwhile, a recently married couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, celebrated their first Holi together as husband and wife. They shared adorable glimpses of themselves, covered in hues of Holi.

Fun ride

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had 'fun' Holi

Among the most entertaining Holi videos was that featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo aimed to bring joy to their fans with their antics. In one Instagram video, Kumar is seen searching for Shroff to douse him in colors, but Shroff playfully dives into a bucket of colored water before Kumar can reach him. In another clip, the duo pulls a prank by showering Disha Patani in yellow.

Happiness

Soha Ali Khan shared a joyous video

As part of their annual tradition, Soha Ali Khan celebrated Holi with her family—her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya. She shared a joyous video capturing the essence of the festival. It's worth noting that Kemmu recently marked his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which premiered last week. The film has been well-received by audiences and has grossed Rs. 7.1cr to date.