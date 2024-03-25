Holi 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, spread cheer on Instagram
As the festival of colors, Holi dawns, Bollywood celebrities dive into colorful celebrations, evident from their vibrant Instagram posts! Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani took to social media to commemorate the festival. Bhatt shared a photo along with a sincere message: "Happy Holi," accompanied by a series of multicolored hearts. Here's how other celebrities joined in the celebration.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor gave us glimpses, too
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is eagerly anticipating the premiere of her forthcoming film Crew on Thursday, also participated in the Holi festivities and conveyed her festive wishes by sharing a photo of gulaal on Instagram. Meanwhile, her elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak, took her fans down memory lane. She shared a throwback picture from one of her films, showcasing herself dancing.
Malhotra-Advani, Pulkit-Kriti enjoyed Holi together
Bollywood's favorite couple, Malhotra and Advani, also posted their Holi celebrations on Instagram. Malhotra posted a selfie with his wife, captioning it "Happy Holi to all," while Advani titled her post, "Holi with my homie." Meanwhile, a recently married couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, celebrated their first Holi together as husband and wife. They shared adorable glimpses of themselves, covered in hues of Holi.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had 'fun' Holi
Among the most entertaining Holi videos was that featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo aimed to bring joy to their fans with their antics. In one Instagram video, Kumar is seen searching for Shroff to douse him in colors, but Shroff playfully dives into a bucket of colored water before Kumar can reach him. In another clip, the duo pulls a prank by showering Disha Patani in yellow.
Soha Ali Khan shared a joyous video
As part of their annual tradition, Soha Ali Khan celebrated Holi with her family—her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya. She shared a joyous video capturing the essence of the festival. It's worth noting that Kemmu recently marked his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which premiered last week. The film has been well-received by audiences and has grossed Rs. 7.1cr to date.