Dhanush's 50th film, 'Raayan', is gaining traction at the box office, crossing ₹25 cr with a strong Tamil occupancy of 60.85% on its second day.

The Telugu and Hindi versions also showed promise, despite lower occupancy rates.

The film, directed, written, and headlined by Dhanush, has been praised as a 'monster of a film' and features a star-studded cast.

'Raayan' shows promising start at the box office

Box office: Dhanush's 'Raayan' gains momentum, crosses ₹25 cr

By Isha Sharma 09:06 am Jul 28, 202409:06 am

What's the story Dhanush's action thriller, Raayan, has shown a promising start at the box office with a slight increase in its collection on the second day. The film's estimated earnings for Saturday stood at ₹13.85 crore ($1.8M), indicating a steady momentum in its box office performance. The movie's total box office collection after two days is ₹27.5 crore ($3.6M) in India (net), as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Occupancy rates

'Raayan's occupancy rates indicate strong viewer interest

Raayan had an overall Tamil occupancy of 60.85% on its second day, demonstrating strong viewer interest in the film. The Telugu version of the movie also showed promise with a 26.12% occupancy on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Raayan had an 11.20% occupancy rate. The low numbers can be traced to the lack of awareness in the Hindi belt.

Milestone movie

'Raayan' marks Dhanush's 50th film

Raayan marks a significant milestone in Dhanush's career as it is his 50th film. Not only has he directed it, but he has also headlined and written it. The movie has been described by viewers as a 'monster of a film,' indicating its strong impact on the audience. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan.