The film is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 2.

Future of the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise: Speculations and possibilities

What to expect from 'Kingdom of the Planet....' potential sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Jul 28, 202402:00 am

What's the story The iconic sci-fi franchise, Planet of the Apes, saw its latest expansion in 2024 with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The original film series—which began in 1968—was inspired by Pierre Boulle's novel about astronauts stranded on a future Earth dominated by intelligent apes. Despite a failed remake attempt by Tim Burton, the franchise regained momentum with 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The newest installment potentially paves the way for a fresh series of prequel films.

Sequel hints

Stars hinted at more stories in the Apes universe

While an official announcement for a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is yet to be made, stars Freya Allan and Peter Macon have hinted at its possibility. Allan, who portrayed Mae in Kingdom, suggested a potential sequel during her 2024 San Diego Comic-Con appearance. Macon also indicated that there are more narratives to explore within this universe, further fueling speculation about future installments.

Future installments

Sequel could explore uncharted timelines, bring back familiar faces

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes leaves ample room for sequels or even another trilogy, given the vast timeline between this film and the original 1968 movie. If a sequel materializes, it is expected to continue from where Kingdom concluded. This suggests that surviving characters like Allan's Mae and Owen Teague's Noa, leader of the Eagle Clan, could return. The Hollywood film also hinted at a larger intelligent human colony, indicating potential new characters in future films.

Sequel setup

'Kingdom' ending sets the stage for a potential three-way battle

The ending of Kingdom was far from conclusive, setting up potential plotlines for a sequel. With Proximus Caesar defeated, Noa has assumed leadership of the Eagle Clan. However, a successor to Proximus's crown is likely to challenge Noa. Additionally, a truce between Mae and Noa may be short-lived as Mae's true intentions are revealed to viewers but not to Noa. This could lead to a three-way conflict in a sequel involving smart humans, the Eagle Clan, and Caesar's kingdom.

Streaming availability

'Kingdom' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

As of now, fans can stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting August 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. While speculation about a sequel continues to circulate, an official announcement is yet to be made. Until then, fans will have to wait and watch for any developments regarding future installments in this enduring science fiction franchise.