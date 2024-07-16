In short Simplifying... In short Actor Kichcha Sudeep has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming film 'Max', where he plays an action-packed role seeking revenge.

Fans are thrilled about his return since his last film in 2022, expressing their excitement on social media.

Besides 'Max', Sudeep has two more films and a directorial venture in the works, with the release date for 'Max' yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Teaser of Kannada film 'Max' is out now!

Kichcha Sudeep unveils 'Max' teaser, fans dub him 'beast boss'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:01 pm Jul 16, 202404:01 pm

What's the story The highly-awaited teaser for the upcoming Kannada film Max, featuring Kichcha Sudeep, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and co-starring Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles, the teaser has ignited a wave of excitement among fans. The one-minute-long video features Sudeep's voiceover narrating a unique take on the nursery rhyme Baa Baa Black Sheep, while his character is seen pursuing numerous men.

Character introduction

'Max' teaser introduces characters, hints at revenge plot

In the teaser, Sudeep introduces Sunil as a "scoundrel" and Sarathkumar as a "dame." His character is portrayed as someone proficient with machetes, suggesting an action-packed role. The voiceover hints at a revenge plot against those who have wronged him. However, the reasons behind his relentless pursuit remain undisclosed in the teaser. The video concludes with Sudeep's character dancing at a local temple festival.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Fan reactions

Fans eagerly await Sudeep's return in 'Max'

Sudeep shared the teaser on X﻿ (formerly Twitter), captioning it "MAX Takes Charge! #MAXManiaBegins with the explosive #MaxTeaser, (sic)." Fans have expressed their excitement over Sudeep's comeback since his last appearance in the 2022 film Vikrant Rona. The overall consensus among fans is that the teaser is "Massss..." with one fan exclaiming, "Kiccha is Back Industry Hit #MaxKannada Movie, (sic)," and another adding, "Beastttt bossss, (sic)."

Future films

Sudeep's upcoming projects include 'Max' and more

In addition to Max, Sudeep has two untitled films in the pipeline, as well as Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kabzaa 2. Moreover, Sudeep plans to return to directing after a 10-year hiatus, partnering with KRG Studios for an undisclosed venture. The release date for Max is yet to be confirmed, but the teaser promises it will be "soon sooner soonest." The movie will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.