The 21-21-21 rule behind Kapil Sharma's slim new look

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently underwent a significant physical transformation. He has lost considerable weight and adopted a healthier lifestyle. The man behind this change is fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja, who revealed the structured yet simple strategy that helped Sharma on his journey—the 21-21-21 rule. This method is based on consistent lifestyle changes rather than crash diets or extreme gym routines.

Phases Phase 1: Movement The 21-21-21 rule divides the transformation process into three phases, each lasting 21 days. This approach is particularly beneficial for beginners or those struggling with consistency. The first phase focuses on physical activity without any dietary restrictions. Bhateja encouraged Sharma to engage in basic bodyweight exercises reminiscent of school PT sessions without obsessing over food.

Nutrition Phase 2: Nutrition Once the habit of movement was established, Bhateja shifted focus to nutrition. Instead of imposing strict restrictions, he guided Sharma to modify his diet. This included mindful eating, tracking water intake, reducing dairy and refined sugar consumption, and adjusting meal timings according to energy levels. "This is where most people begin to feel the shift—more energy, better digestion and mental clarity," Bhateja said in a video on GunjanShouts's YouTube channel.

Final phase Phase 3: Mindset The final phase of the 21-21-21 rule aimed to eliminate unhealthy dependencies such as smoking, excessive caffeine consumption, or emotional eating. The goal was to achieve mental clarity and self-discipline without guilt or withdrawal symptoms. "By this stage, Sharma was already seeing changes and that became its own motivation," Bhateja noted.