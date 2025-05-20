Dancing v/s jogging: Which is better for your cardiovascular health?
What's the story
If cardiovascular health is our goal, both dancing and jogging are popular options.
Each comes with its own set of perks, which can lead to a healthier heart.
While jogging is synonymous with endurance and stamina, dancing blends rhythm and movement, making it a fun workout.
Knowing how different the two are can help decide which of the two is more beneficial for cardiovascular health.
Calorie burn
The calorie burn factor
We all know jogging burns a ton of calories. An average person burns around 300 calories in thirty minutes of moderate jogging.
Depending on the style and intensity, dancing too can burn a considerable amount of calories- between 200 and 400 calories in the same time.
Both increase heart rate and improve circulation, and benefit cardiovascular health.
Heart rate
Impact on heart rate
Both dancing and jogging elevate heart rate during exercise sessions.
Jogging usually leads to a steady increase in heart rate given its continuous nature.
On the other hand, dancing may lead to fluctuations in heart rate as it involves varied movements and rhythms.
This variability can enhance cardiovascular fitness by challenging the heart in different ways.
Flexibility & coordination
Flexibility and coordination benefits
Dancing involves the coordination of different body parts to move to rhythmic patterns, which greatly improves flexibility and balance.
On the other hand, jogging emphasizes on lower body strength and endurance, hardly making any difference to flexibility or coordination.
Dance routines, which involve a host of movements, provide an all-round workout and challenge the body in ways that aren't seen in jogging.
Social engagement
Social engagement opportunities
Further, dancing is usually done in groups or classes where socializing is encouraged.
This factor provides mental well-being benefits in addition to physical ones by lowering stress levels.
These benefits come through social engagement opportunities, which are not usually available when one jogs alone outdoors or on treadmills indoors.