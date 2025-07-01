5 recipes featuring jicama
What's the story
Native to Mexico, jicama is a crisp root vegetable with a mild flavor. It is commonly incorporated into salads and slaws for its refreshing crunch. This versatile ingredient can easily be added to several dishes, giving your regular recipes a unique twist. Here are five easy and delicious recipes that showcase the versatility of jicama, promising a delightful culinary experience to adventurous foodies.
Fresh mix
Jicama and citrus salad
This salad has the crispness of jicama and tangy sweetness of citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits. Tossed with fresh mint leaves and light vinaigrette dressing, this dish gives a refreshing burst of flavors. The texture of juicy fruits and crunchy jicama make it an ideal appetizer or side dish for any meal.
Zesty crunch
Jicama slaw with lime dressing
Jicama slaw is a colorful combination of shredded jicama, carrots, and red cabbage tossed in a zesty lime dressing. The acidity of the lime juice is a perfect counterpoint to the natural sweetness of the veggies. This slaw can be served on the side or as a topping for tacos or sandwiches, adding both color and crunch.
Crispy delight
Spicy jicama fries
For the spice lovers out there, these jicama fries are an exciting alternative to potato fries. Cut into sticks, seasoned with chili powder, paprika, and garlic powder, and baked until crispy, these fries give an amazing crunch without the greasiness. Perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce!
Quick sauté
Jicama stir-fry with vegetables
Include jicama in your stir-fry by adding it with bell peppers, broccoli florets, and snap peas. The quick saute technique preserves the crispness of the veggies while letting them soak in savory soy sauce flavors. This dish can be plated on rice or noodles for a quick weeknight dinner option.
Snack time
Sweet jicama chips
Transform jicama into sweet chips by slicing it thinly and baking until golden brown. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over these chips before serving as an afternoon snack or dessert accompaniment. Their natural sweetness pairs well with dips like yogurt or honey-based sauces, while providing a satisfying crunchiness without added oils.