Guacamole with a twist: 5 variations to try now 

Guacamole is a much-loved dip that has made its way into homes across the globe. Though the classic recipe is a winner any day, the unique twists can take this dish to another level. Trying different ingredients not just intensifies the taste but also brings an exciting element to your cooking game. Here are five innovative guacamole variations you should try now for a fresh take on this age-old favorite.

Tropical twist Mango and lime zest guacamole Incorporating mango into guacamole adds a sweet and tangy dimension that perfectly complements the creamy texture of the avocados. Adding lime zest further enhances the tropical flavor profile, making it just perfect for summer gatherings or as a refreshing snack. Simply dice ripe mangoes and mix them with mashed avocados, lime juice, lime zest, chopped cilantro, and salt for an invigorating twist on the classic dip.

Fruity burst Pomegranate seed guacamole Pomegranate seeds give guacamole a burst of color and sweetness, while also adding an interesting textural contrast. The juicy seeds complement the smoothness of avocado, giving you a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors. To make this version, fold pomegranate seeds into your regular guacamole mix along with some finely chopped red onion and jalapeno for added depth.

Savory depth Roasted garlic guacamole Roasting garlic enhances its natural sweetness and gives it a rich flavor that elevates any dish it accompanies. For roasted garlic guacamole, roast a few cloves until they're soft and golden brown before mashing them into your avocado mixture. The addition lends an aromatic depth that pairs beautifully with tortilla chips or vegetable sticks.

Heat infusion Spicy jalapeno-cilantro guacamole For those who like a bit of heat in their dips, jalapenos can effortlessly spice up classic guacamole. Finely chop fresh jalapenos (removing seeds if you want) along with cilantro leaves, and mix them into mashed avocados seasoned with lime juice and salt. This fiery variation is sure to please spice lovers looking for something bolder than usual.