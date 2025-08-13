J&K: Soldier killed in encounter near LoC during infiltration attempt
A major infiltration attempt by terrorists was foiled by the Indian Army in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred during the intervening nights of August 12 and 13 in the Uri sector near Tikka Post, India Today reported. The terrorists, believed to be Pakistan-based, attempted a Border Action Team (BAT) attack on a forward post. However, alert Indian Army troops retaliated. During this exchange, Havaldar Ankit was killed.
Intruders took advantage of bad weather
NDTV, quoting sources in the Army, reported that this was not a regular infiltration attempt because the intruders were given firing support by the Pakistan Army. They said such an infiltration effort is often carried out with the backing of Pakistan's Border Action Teams. While the infiltration attempt was foiled, the intruders managed to flee taking advantage of the bad weather.
Infiltration attempt comes amid ongoing Operation Akhal
The infiltration attempt comes as Operation Akhal is underway. Launched on August 1, the operation was initiated after specific intelligence inputs about terrorists' presence in a forest area at Akhal, South Kashmir district. The eighth day of this operation witnessed the martyrdom of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh.