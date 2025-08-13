Next Article
Delhi Metro's Pink Line to be fully driverless soon
Delhi Metro is rolling out driverless trains on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), taking another big step toward full automation.
This follows the Magenta Line, which already runs without drivers.
The move builds on Delhi Metro's push for smarter travel since it first got the green light for Unattended Train Operations back in 2020.
Driverless trains on Pink Line
The Pink Line started its driverless journey in March 2025 and should be fully automated by late summer.
Once that happens, Delhi will have a massive 97km of driverless metro tracks—making it one of the world's largest networks using this tech.
Expect better punctuality, fewer delays, and a smoother commute with less human intervention.