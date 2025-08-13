Delhi Metro's Pink Line to be fully driverless soon India Aug 13, 2025

Delhi Metro is rolling out driverless trains on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), taking another big step toward full automation.

This follows the Magenta Line, which already runs without drivers.

The move builds on Delhi Metro's push for smarter travel since it first got the green light for Unattended Train Operations back in 2020.