5 traditional dishes featuring yams 

Yams are a staple of several African cuisines, bringing versatility and richness. These tubers are not only nutritious but also serve as a base for several traditional dishes across the continent. Be it savory or sweet, yams can be prepared in countless ways that bring out their unique taste and texture. Here are five African yam dishes that highlight culinary diversity and creativity across regions.

Traditional dish Pounded yam delight Pounded yam is a famous dish in West Africa (especially Nigeria). It consists of boiling yams till soft and pounding them to a smooth, stretchy, dough-like consistency. The dish is commonly served with soups or stews such as egusi or okra soup. As the process of pounding requires skill to get the right texture, it is a beloved meal on special occasions.

Staple food Ghanaian yam fufu Another adored dish in Ghana and other parts of West Africa is Yam fufu. Just like pounded yam, it involves boiling the yams but differs slightly in the process as it may use plantains or cassava for additional flavor and texture. Fufu is generally paired with light soup or groundnut soup, offering a hearty meal that is both filling and bursting with flavors.

Unique combination Ugandan luwombo with yams Luwombo is a staple Ugandan stew prepared with different ingredients wrapped in banana leaves for an extra kick. When served with boiled yams, it makes an exquisite dish with contrasting textures and flavors. While the banana leaves add an earthy aroma to the stew, the yams offer a starchy balance to the rich flavors of luwombo.

Flavorful pairing Ethiopian doro wat accompaniment In Ethiopia, doro wat makes for a spicy stew savored on festive occasions. Although traditionally served with injera bread, pairing it with boiled/roasted yams presents an alternate experience that goes perfectly with its robust spices. The mild sweetness of yams balances out the heat from doro wat's berbere spice blend.