Most scenic coastal cycling routes: A list

Cycling along Africa 's coastal trails is perhaps one of the best ways to explore the continent's diverse landscapes and cultures. From sandy beaches to rugged cliffs, these routes promise an adventure of a lifetime. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or an amateur, there are trails that cater to all levels of expertise. Here are some of the most captivating coastal cycling routes in Africa.

Garden Route South Africa's Garden Route The Garden Route in South Africa is famous for its picturesque beauty and biodiversity. Running over 300 kilometers from Mossel Bay to Storms River, this trail provides cyclists a glimpse of lush forests, pristine beaches, and dramatic cliffs. The route traverses through multiple national parks where you can see elephants and antelope. With well-maintained roads and plenty of accommodation options, it is open for seasoned cyclists and novices alike.

Atlantic Coastline Morocco's Atlantic coastline Morocco's Atlantic coastline offers a heady mix of culture and nature. Stretching from Tangier in the north to Agadir in the south, this route is about 1,200km long. Cyclists are rewarded with views of sandy beaches, traditional fishing villages, and historic cities like Casablanca and Rabat. Its mild climate makes it ideal for cycling throughout the year. Local markets let you taste Moroccan cuisine without straying far from your path.

Swahili Coast Tanzania's Swahili Coast Tanzania's Swahili Coast is steeped in history and beauty. It stretches about 800 kilometers from Tanga to Dar es Salaam. This route takes you through ancient towns like Bagamoyo with its colonial architecture. The path offers views of palm-fringed beaches along the busy lives of local communities. They are seen busy with daily life activities like fishing or farming coconut palms.