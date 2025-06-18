What's the story

Bael, a fruit that hails from the Indian subcontinent, has made its way into different African cuisines due to its health benefits and distinctive flavor.

Widely known for its medicinal benefits, bael is added to daily meals in innovative ways across Africa.

From refreshing beverages to wholesome stews, this hardy fruit lends a unique taste and health punch to everyday meals.

Here are five amazing ways Africans use bael in their cuisines.