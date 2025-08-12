Musk to sue Apple over bias in App Store rankings
What's the story
Elon Musk has accused Apple of violating antitrust laws by allegedly manipulating its App Store to favor OpenAI and hinder other artificial intelligence (AI) companies. "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation," he said in a post on X. The Tesla CEO announced that xAI will take immediate legal action against Apple over these allegations.
Editorial decisions
Musk questions Apple's editorial choices on App Store
Earlier in the day, Musk had questioned Apple's editorial choices on the App Store. He expressed his frustration over the exclusion of his companies' apps from the platform's featured sections. "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?," he posted on X.
Rising tensions
Musk's criticism amid tensions over AI control
Musk's criticism of Apple comes amid rising tensions between major tech platforms over control of AI distribution channels. The billionaire co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later distanced himself from the company. He has been critical of its current direction and close ties with Apple and Microsoft. As of now, Apple has not responded to Musk's allegations against it.