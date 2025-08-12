Tilaknagar Industries's Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹88.5 crore Business Aug 12, 2025

Tilaknagar Industries just posted a huge win for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit more than doubling to ₹88.5 crore compared to last year's ₹40 crore.

This big leap came from higher sales and smarter operations, showing the company is really stepping up its game.