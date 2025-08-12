Next Article
Tilaknagar Industries's Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹88.5 crore
Tilaknagar Industries just posted a huge win for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit more than doubling to ₹88.5 crore compared to last year's ₹40 crore.
This big leap came from higher sales and smarter operations, showing the company is really stepping up its game.
Revenue shot up 30.7% to ₹409 crore
Revenue shot up 30.7% to ₹409 crore, and operational profits (EBITDA) rose 89%.
Tilaknagar's stock outperformed the Nifty 50 this year, rising 12% while the index grew only about 2%.
Looking ahead, they're investing ₹25 crore to expand bottling at Prag Distillery and making a bold move into whiskey by acquiring Imperial Blue Brands for ₹4,150 crore.