WPI inflation likely to hit -0.45% in July: Union Bank
India's wholesale inflation is set to hit -0.45% in July 2025, making it the lowest in almost two years, according to Union Bank of India.
This drop from June's -0.13% is mostly thanks to cheaper food and fuel, echoing what's happening with retail prices too.
Food inflation fell sharply from -0.26% in June to -1.72%, and fuel prices dropped even further, down to -4.90%.
Meanwhile, core inflation (which leaves out food and fuel) ticked up a bit from 1.06% to 1.50%.
Weather, global prices could impact future trends
Even though overall food costs are down, some things like milk, sugar, and eggs actually got pricier this month—while cereals and pulses kept getting cheaper (pulses have been negative since February).
The report points out that weather at home and global price swings could shake things up ahead, so it's worth keeping an eye on those factors moving forward.