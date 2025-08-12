WPI inflation likely to hit -0.45% in July: Union Bank Business Aug 12, 2025

India's wholesale inflation is set to hit -0.45% in July 2025, making it the lowest in almost two years, according to Union Bank of India.

This drop from June's -0.13% is mostly thanks to cheaper food and fuel, echoing what's happening with retail prices too.

Food inflation fell sharply from -0.26% in June to -1.72%, and fuel prices dropped even further, down to -4.90%.

Meanwhile, core inflation (which leaves out food and fuel) ticked up a bit from 1.06% to 1.50%.