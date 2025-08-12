Next Article
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of inflation data
Indian stock markets are set for a quiet start this Tuesday, with investors waiting on July's inflation numbers.
The Nifty 50 is expected to open right around yesterday's close, and global investors are also eyeing US inflation data, which could influence whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in September.
What to expect today
India's retail inflation might drop to an eight-year low of 1.76%, dipping below the central bank's target range for the first time in over six years—a pretty big deal.
On Monday, Indian stocks bounced back nearly 1% after a six-week losing streak, thanks mostly to gains from SBI and Tata Motors.
Earnings were mixed: Bata India saw profits slip, while Ashoka Buildcon enjoyed a strong 45% jump.