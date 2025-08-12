Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of inflation data

What to expect today

India's retail inflation might drop to an eight-year low of 1.76%, dipping below the central bank's target range for the first time in over six years—a pretty big deal.

On Monday, Indian stocks bounced back nearly 1% after a six-week losing streak, thanks mostly to gains from SBI and Tata Motors.

Earnings were mixed: Bata India saw profits slip, while Ashoka Buildcon enjoyed a strong 45% jump.